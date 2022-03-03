Provincial health officials confirmed 19 more COVID-19 deaths and a drop in both the number of hospitalized patients with the virus and patients in intensive care Thursday.

There are currently 834 people with the virus in Ontario hospitals, down from 847 yesterday and from 1,066 a week ago, the Ministry of Health says.

Today’s hospital count is the lowest observed since Dec. 30, 2021.

Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 45 per cent of hospital patients were admitted for COVID-19 and 55 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for the virus.

Of those hospitalized patients, 267 are in intensive care, compared to 302 a week ago.

Eighty per cent of ICU patients were admitted for the virus and 20 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19, Elliott says.

According to the ministry, 17 of the confirmed deaths reported today occurred in the past month and two happened more than a month ago.

Two of the deaths were long–term care home residents.

There have been 12,497 virus-related deaths in the province since March 2020.

Provincial labs processed more than 16,600 tests in the past 24 hours, resulting in a positivity rate of 10.2 per cent, compared to 9.7 per cent a week ago.

Ontario confirmed 2,262 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases today, but health officials warn this number is an undercount due to testing restrictions.

Among the latest cases, 1,762 of the individuals are fully vaccinated, 259 are unvaccinated, 66 are partially vaccinated and 175 have an unknown vaccination status.

So far, 89 per cent of eligible Ontarians aged five years and old have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 85 per cent have received two doses and nearly 50 per cent have received three doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.