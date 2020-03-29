

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario has confirmed 211 new cases of COVID-19, including two new deaths.

It is the biggest single-day increase in the number of confirmed cases since the province began tracking the numbers.

There are now 1,355 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, including 21 deaths and eight recoveries.

That number is more than triple the 424 confirmed cases that the province had at this point last week, which equates to an average daily increase of about 31 per cent over that time span.

Encouragingly, the number of cases in which results are listed as pending has continued to track downwards after surpassing 10,000 late last week.

The backlog now stands at 7,203.

So far, more than 40,000 people have tested negative for the virus.

Public health officials have not provided any information about the new cases confirmed today.