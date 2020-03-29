

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario has confirmed 211 new cases of COVID-19, including four new deaths.

It is the biggest single-day increase in the number of confirmed cases since the province began tracking the numbers. The previous high-water mark was the 170 cases the province confirmed on Thursday.

There are now 1,355 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, including 23 deaths and eight recoveries.

That number is more than triple the 424 confirmed cases that the province had at this point last week, which equates to an average daily increase of about 31 per cent over that time span.

Encouragingly, the number of cases in which results are listed as pending has continued to track downwards after surpassing 10,000 late last week.

The backlog now stands at 7,203.

So far, more than 40,000 people have tested negative for the virus.

The new deaths confirmed on Sunday morning are in the Simcoe-Muskoka District Public Health Unit and Renfrew County and District Public Health Unit, according to the Ministry of Health.

Two more deaths were reported Sunday afternoon.

Public health officials have not provided any additional information about the new cases confirmed today, the third consecutive time that has happened.

"Information for all cases today is pending," a post on their website reads.

Meanwhile, Toronto Public Health said Sunday the city has 540 cases, up from 512 infections on Saturday. TPH said 39 are hospitalized and of those, 18 are in the Intensive Care Unit.