

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario has reported 309 new cases of COVID-19, making it the lowest one-day increase over the last week.

The province has also confirmed an additional 13 deaths in people confirmed to have the virus, pushing the total number of fatalities so far to 132.

The number of new cases is down from the record 462 confirmed on Friday and represents the lowest total reported since March 31 when there were just 211 new cases.

The backlog in tests waiting to be processed has also virtually disappeared after nearing 11,000 less than two weeks ago.

In the latest data, there are just 329 people listed as currently under investigation.

The total number of cases provincewide, meanwhile, now stands at 4,347.