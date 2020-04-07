

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario has confirmed another 379 new cases of COVID-19 as well as 21 new deaths in people with the virus.

The increase in new cases is up from the 309 confirmed on Monday but is still down from the record 462 cases reported by the province last Friday.

The province now lists 153 deaths in people with confirmed cases of COVID-19, though information provided by Ontario’s 34 public health units indicates that the actual number of deaths so far is 164. The discrepancy is likely due to the fact that the province’s numbers are only up to date as of 4 p.m. one day prior.

The total number of people hospitalized with the virus, meanwhile, continues to increase but may be leveling off slightly from recent days when dozens of new hospitalizations were regularly reported.

There are currently 614 people in Ontario hospitals with known cases of COVID-19, including 233 in intensive care units. That is up about four per cent from Monday when there were 589 people hospitalized, including 216 in intensive care units.

The backlog in tests waiting to be processed, which at one point neared 11,000, remains low but has more than doubled since Monday, going from 329 to 691.

The new cases bring the total number provincewide to 4,726, including recoveries and deaths.

More to come…