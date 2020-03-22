

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario has confirmed 48 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of people to test positive for the virus province-wide to 425.

The increase comes after the province confirmed a record 60 new cases on Friday and 59 on Saturday.

The number of recoveries has increased from six to eight in the latest data while the number of fatalities involving people who have tested positive rise to five after Toronto Public Health and York Region Public Health reported their first COVID-19 deaths on Sunday afternoon.

Few details are known about the new cases at this point as the vast majority have their location and means of transmission listed as “pending.”

Of the seven cases with some information provided one is in Toronto, one is in Peel Region and one is in Hamilton.

A means of transmission is only listed for three of the cases. Two of those cases involve people who recently returned from travelling to the Caribbean while another involves a “close contact” of someone who had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

Of note, the number of tests for which the results are still pending continues to rise. The province says that 8,361 people are still under investigation, up 1,122 from one day previous.

The total number of cases across Canada now stands at 1,378, including 20 deaths.

So far, 17,634 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Ontario.