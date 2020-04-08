

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario has confirmed 550 new cases of COVID-19, which is the biggest single-day increase so far.

The dramatic rise in cases comes after the number of new cases confirmed each day by the Ministry of Health had appeared to level off after a then record 462 were reported on April 3.

The increase in cases today was also accompanied by a rise in deaths with the province confirming another 21 fatalities in people who had contracted the virus, pushing the total to 174.

While the number of people hospitalized with the virus actually declined slightly in these latest numbers (from 614 to 605) there are 13 more people in intensive care units (246) than there were yesterday and eight more people on ventilators (195).

There are now 5,276 confirmed cases of the virus province wide, including recoveries and deaths.

The backlog of tests waiting to be processed, meanwhile, appears to be on the rise again after the province had virtually eliminated in it.

At one point that number neared 11,000 but it went as low as 329 on Monday. Since then it has steadily risen and now stands at 1,102.