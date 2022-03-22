Ontario confirmed seven more COVID-19 deaths and 179 patients in intensive care with the virus on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health says the latest deaths occurred in the past month.

There have been 12,343 deaths due to the virus since March 2020, according to the province.

There are currently 639 patients with the virus in Ontario hospitals, down from 688 a week ago.

The ministry says 47 per cent of hospital patients were admitted for COVID-19 and 53 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Of those hospitalized, 179 are in intensive care compared to 220 a week ago and 246 two weeks ago.

Seventy-nine per cent of ICU patients were admitted for COVID-19 and 21 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive, the ministry says.

Ontario labs processed 10,433 tests in the past 24 hours, producing a positivity rate of 12.2 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

The province reported 1,447 lab-confirmed cases today, but that number is an undercount due to testing restrictions.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health has said that there are likely ten times as many cases per day as what is detected through testing due to limits imposed on access.

Among the latest cases, 730 of the individuals have received three doses, 394 have received two doses, 211 are not fully vaccinated and 112 have an unknown vaccination status.

To date, 89 per cent of Ontarians aged five years and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 86 per cent have received two doses and 50 per cent have received three doses.

Yesterday, the province lifted mask mandates in most indoor settings across the province, including schools.

However, masks are still required on transit, in hospitals, long-term care homes and jails until at least April 27.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.