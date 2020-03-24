

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario has confirmed another 85 new cases of COVID-19, including the seventh death believed to be related to the virus.

It is the second straight today in which the province has reported a single-day high in the number of news cases.

Of the cases with locations listed, 17 are in Toronto, five are in York Region, three are in Durham Region, three are in Peel Region, three are in Hamilton and one is in Halton Region.

The majority of the cases are listed as “self-isolating” at home, though there are two new cases involving patients who are hospitalized – a man in his 60s in Waterloo and a man in his 80s in the Wellington Dufferin Guelph health unit.

Few details are known about the latest fatality at this point, though the data indicates that it is a man in his 90s in Durham Region.

More to come…