The Ontario government is expected to invoke new emergency measures and possibly declare a state of emergency as it attempts to put an end to the trucker convoy protests that have now reached a vital border crossing in the province.

Sources told CTV News that the measures could come into effect on Friday. They said the measures would allow the enforcement of tougher fines and penalties against protesters.

Premier Doug Ford has condemned the protests, which are calling for the end of vaccine mandates, masking and other COVID-19 restrictions. He called the protests "unacceptable" and urged those participating to go home.

In a statement Wednesday, Ford said the ongoing "illegal occupation" and blockade in the province must stop.

"The Ambassador Bridge is one of the most vital trade corridors in our country. The damage this is causing to our economy, to people's jobs and their livelihoods is totally unacceptable. We cannot let this continue," the premier said.

"I remain confident that our police forces in Ontario, along with Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canadian Border Services Agency, will take the appropriate steps to address the evolving situations in our cities and bring them to an end."

The border blockade in Windsor began on Monday and has caused traffic and trade disruptions. Hundreds of big rigs and pickup trucks have been stationed at the Windsor end of the border crossing, closing off both directions of a street that connects with the bridge.

The blockade has also forced automakers based in Ontario to scale back production in anticipation of further disruptions.

On Thursday, the city of Windsor and an automotive industry group sought an injunction, hoping that it would end the protest that has shut down one of the busiest international commercial border crossings in North America.

"I hear the protesters. They have an opportunity to protest. Protesting is the hallmark of our democracy. And that is okay. What is not okay is that they're choking off a critical lifeline for our country. It's in our national interest to move forward," Mayor Drew Dilkens told CP24 Thursday night.

"Because this is happening on a municipal roadway, we're gonna take action if action needs to be taken if we can't get voluntary compliance from these protesters."

- with files from CTV News' Evan Solomon, Cristina Tenaglia, and The Canadian Press