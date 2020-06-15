

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario is considering scrapping jury trials for civil cases in an effort to tackle a backlog exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, but some lawyers say the government is rushing a decision that could have significant repercussions on the province's legal system.

In a letter issued earlier this month and obtained by The Canadian Press, the province's attorney general asked stakeholders to weigh in on a proposed legislative amendment that would eliminate some or all civil jury trials.

Doug Downey says the move would be part of a broader effort to maintain the administration of justice during the pandemic and address how the needs of the system have changed in that time, noting Ontario is one of the few jurisdictions in Canada to still allow civil jury trials for most matters.

Stakeholders were given until today to send in their submissions on the issue, prompting some to express concerns about how quickly the province appears to be moving ahead.

Others say the need to eliminate long court delays trumps any benefits provided by a jury in civil cases.

Rasha M. El-Tawil, a personal injury lawyer in London, Ont., says "at this time, access to justice has to be paramount."