Ontario could enter the first stage of its reopening plan by this weekend, allowing non-essential retail stores to reopen and bars and restaurants to begin serving customers on their patios.

Health Minister Christine Elliott told CTV News Toronto on Monday that the province is considering formally entering the first stage of its three-stage reopening plan as early as June 11, which is three days ahead of the Ford government’s target date of June 14.

Elliott said that Premier Ford is meeting with a cabinet committee today to review the latest data and make an initial decision on reopening, though cabinet as a while would likely have to ratify that decision before it could take effect.

“I can tell you that (a June 11 reopening) is something we are looking. We are still looking at the numbers and the numbers are looking quite favourable but there are still other factors we have to take into consideration,” Elliott said.

Ontario’s reopening plan is benchmarked to vaccination rates with the first stage beginning at least two weeks after 60 per cent of adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

However, Ontario crossed that milestone last Friday meaning that the first stage could begin imminently so long as other public health indicators also support lifting restrictions.

To that end, Ontario reported 525 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. It is the lowest single-day case count since Sept. 27 and is below the 550-600 daily cases range that Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams has suggested that he would like to see prior to reopening.

Speaking with CTV News Toronto, Elliott said that businesses “will find out well in advance” of restrictions lifting, though she did not indicate when an announcement could be made.

The first stage of the province’s reopening plan mostly focuses on allowing businesses to operate outdoors with the exception of non-essential retailers which would be permitted to reopen at 15 per cent capacity.

The second stage represents a broader economic reopening but would not take place until at least 21 days after the first stage begins.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Colin D'Mello