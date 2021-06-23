Accelerating Ontario’s reopening timeline could be done safely even with the growing number of Delta variant cases in the mix, infectious diseases specialist Dr. Abdu Sharkawy told CP24 on Wednesday.

Ontario is currently in Step 1 of the province’s three-step reopening plan and the Ford government has said that the province will not move to the next phase, which will allow personal care services and numerous other businesses to reopen, until July 2.

But some have questioned why Ontario isn’t reopening faster given an uptick in vaccination rates and a dramatic decline in COVID-19 case counts, hospitalizations, and deaths.

“I think there is certainly a sweet spot that we can approach and we are going at a very, very cautious pace right now, maybe to a fault quite frankly,” Sharkawy told CP24 on Wednesday morning.

“I think that if we are looking at the metrics that matter the most… I think everything is really moving in a very good direction and there is no reason to believe why we can't open up a little bit more quickly.”

The Ford government previously said that it would like at least 70 per cent of all adults with one dose of a vaccine and 20 per cent with two doses before entering Step 2 of the reopening plan. To enter Step 3, the province wants 70 to 80 per cent with one dose and 25 per cent with two shots.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said Wednesday that more than 25 per cent of adults have now been fully vaccinated and the province has also confirmed that more than 75 per cent have received one shot, meaning that Ontario has already surpassed the vaccination thresholds set out for the final stage of reopening.

Sharkawy said Quebec has already eased most restrictions that involve outdoor activities.

“I think that if we are going to look at indoor spaces, that is where you have to be a little bit more careful in terms of nuancing with things like indoor dining and gyms and fitness studios” he said.

“There you are dealing with much more intimate contact, people who may be close to each other in a confined space for a longer period of time.”

Mayor John Tory has said he supports reopening more businesses a bit early if it can be done safely.

“I would like to see that reopening safely occur as soon as possible,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

“I also do think there was a plan in place that was set out by the province. I think it was widely commended by people as being a sensible, clear, consistent plan and that plan should be the guide…. The ultimate decision as you know rests with the province.”

Speaking to the Toronto Star on Tuesday, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams suggested that the province could be on track to open slightly ahead of schedule.

“I’m feeling optimistic that we could go a few days early, before July 2,” he told the newspaper.

The Ford government has yet to confirm whether plans are in the works to advance to Step 2 earlier than expected.

Last week, Ford said he would discuss the subject with the public health measures table and Williams.

"No one in this province wants to open up quicker than I do," the premier said last Wednesday.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said he would “love to see” salons and barbershops open as early as today.

“I've continued to plead with the province that this sector has been hit really hard. I'm hearing answers from Queen's Park that they're actively considering this, and I hope it comes soon,” he said during a news conference on Wednesday morning.

“I really believe that it's time to let people get their cuts and this is a sector we've seen 20 per cent of these businesses go under. It's tough and I want to see them back on their feet.”