Police say a couple in their 80s were found dead outside their southwestern Ontario home after a large storm hit the province just before Christmas.
Chatham-Kent police say they don't know why the pair were outside their Thamesville, Ont., home when they were found on Dec. 24.
Spokeswoman Sgt. Lynette Hodder says the deaths were weather-related.
Police did not identify the victims.
The winter storm resulted in multiple regions declaring states of emergency, including Chatham-Kent.
Tens of thousands of Ontarians were left without power and holiday travel plans were thrown into chaos after the storm that hit Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2022.