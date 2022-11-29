An Ontario court has struck down a controversial bill that limited wages for public sector workers, according to the Canadian Press.

Several unions and workers affected by Bill 124 have been fighting the legislation that came into effect in 2019 and limits wage increases to one per cent a year for three years.

In September, groups representing thousands of public sector employees went to court to fight the constitutionality of the bill.

The groups argued the bill violates a section of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms that protects meaningful collective bargaining.

The province, however, argued the bill does not interfere with the groups' ability to bargain for job security, benefits and seniority.

