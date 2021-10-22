​COVID-19 case counts will likely “remain stable” amid an expected increase in social activity but lifting public health measures prematurely could still “drive a new wave even with strong vaccine coverage,” new modelling from Ontario's science table warns.

The projections released on Friday morning suggest that the “status quo” scenario of keeping all current public health measures in place would see daily case counts dip down below 200 by late November.

In a more likely scenario in which there is “some increase in contacts between individuals” case counts would still hover around 500 per day through November. Meanwhile if there is a “substantial increase in contacts” the modelling suggests that case counts would rise but only gradually, taking until mid-November to surpass 600.

To put that in context, by the end of last November, Ontario was regularly reporting more than three times that many cases and many businesses in the GTA had already been ordered to close in an attempt to control the spread of the virus.

“COVID-19 cases are declining in most public health units and hospitalizations and ICU occupancy are stable. The combination of vaccination and continuing public health measures is controlling this pandemic wave,” the science table said in a presentation accompanying the latest figures. “Recent experience in other countries and Ontario modelling suggests that continuing some public health measures will let us maintain control of the pandemic as other factors – such as cold weather – increase the risk of a growth in cases, hospitalizations and ICU occupancy.”

The release of the new projections comes ahead of an afternoon news conference where the Ford government is expected to unveil its plan to exit Step 3 of its reopening plan and lift many of the remaining public health measures.

The science table, however, says that all of its modelling scenarios assume some public health measures such as mandatory indoor masking in public settings, vaccine certificates and symptom screening continue for the foreseeable future.

To support their argument they include data from Denmark and Finland, which are currently seeing a rise in cases after fully reopening despite a relatively high vaccination rate.

“Nordic countries are a warning: lifting public health measures can drive a new wave, even with strong vaccine coverage,” they say.

Cases now declining in most public health units

When the science table last released modelling back on Sept. 28, cases were declining overall but were on the upswing in 19 of Ontario's 34 public health units, as well as among school-aged children.

Since then the trends have improved with cases now declining in 26 of Ontario's 34 public health units, including throughout the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

The province has likely followed the “best case scenario” outlined in the last projections as a result with the seven-day rolling average of new lab-confirmed infections now standing at 406, down from 465 last week.

The science table says that test positivity rates are also “flattening” overall and now stand at 1.7 per cent after topping three per cent early last month.

Looking ahead, the table says that the number of people in the ICU with COVID will remain “stable” at under 200 through the end of November in every scenario.