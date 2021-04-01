If Ontario implemented a stay-at-home order for another four weeks while continuing vaccination efforts, COVID-19 cases could fall between 1,000 to 1,500 daily by the end of the April, according to the province’s latest modelling.

Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Table released new modelling on the province’s response to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic Thursday morning.

According to officials, four weeks of stay-at-home orders and administering vaccines at a constant rate will help keep daily case counts under 1,500 by the end of April, and two weeks of stay-at-home orders would increase daily infections to about 2,000 daily.

If no further public health measures were implemented and the province only relied on vaccines, daily case counts could rise to 6,000 by the end of April. Furthermore, if the province halted vaccinations this month, nearly 12,000 COVID-19 cases could be logged by the end of April.

Meanwhile, the latest modelling shows a grim outlook for hospitalizations and ICU occupancy as variants of concern are on the rise across the province.

Over the past two weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 41.7 per cent, according to provincial health officials.

In addition, patients admitted to intensive care units continue to get younger, as 46 per cent of people ages zero to 59 were in ICUs across the province between Mar. 15 to 21, compared to only 30 per cent between Dec. 14 to 20.

Today’s modelling update comes as CTV News has learned that the Ford government is expected to announce today a month-long provincewide shutdown to begin on Saturday to curb the rise of cases and hospitalizations.

The shutdown will force all restaurants across the province to close for in-person dining, along with gyms and personal care services. Essential stores are expected to remain open at 50 per cent capacity and non-essential retail at 25 per cent capacity.

