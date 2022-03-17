Ontario reported fewer than 200 patients in intensive care due to COVID-19 on Thursday, the lowest occupancy level observed in more than two months.

The Ministry of Health says there are currently 644 patients hospitalized due to the virus, down from 649 yesterday and from 742 a week ago.

Of those hospitalized patients, 199 are in ICU, compared to 204 on Wednesday and 244 a week ago.

Today marks the lowest ICU occupancy level since Dec. 29, 2021 when there were 190 patients in ICU.

Ontario confirmed 19 net new COVID-19 deaths today, with 13 occurring in the past month and six occurring more than a month ago.

Five of the reported deaths were among long-term care home residents.

The virus-related death toll in Ontario stands at 12,307.

Ontario labs processed more than 14,600 tests in the past 24 hours, producing a positivity rate of 12.3 per cent, compared to 11.2 per cent this time a week ago, according to the ministry.

The province reported 2,398 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases today.

Among the latest cases, 1,084 individuals had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 859 had received two doses, 307 are not fully vaccinated and 148 have an unknown vaccination status.

The federal government announced this morning that vaccinated travellers will no longer require a negative COVID-19 test before entering the country as of April 1.

Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Zain Chagla says he agrees with removing the measure for fully vaccinated travellers.

“I think it also just imposes a lot of instability and it poses a lot of financial expense. It makes people question travel, and again people did what they needed to do. They got vaccinated, their risk is exceptionally low,” he told CP24 on Thursday. .

In late February, the government announced that travellers coming to Canada could present a negative rapid antigen test at the border instead of a more costly and time-consuming PCR test.

So far, 89 per cent of Ontarians aged five years and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 86 per cent have received two doses and 50 per cent have received three doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.