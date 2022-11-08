The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to reports of a car “seemingly floating in mid-air” on Tuesday afternoon.

Burlington OPP officers were called down to the area of Highway 5 and Rockchapel Road, northwest of Hamilton, Ont.

“Turns out the inexperienced (driver) was not practicing #MagicTricks, and got caught up on a wire after making a poor turn,” OPP Highway Safety Division said in a tweet.

In a photograph shared on Twitter, a white Hyundai sedan is seen “seemingly floating” at an angle.

Another photograph shows the front of the car has been bent with the wire caught underneath the vehicle.

No injuries were reported, and OPP advised drivers to travel through the area with some caution.