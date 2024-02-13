Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.

Ford made the announcement at a news conference on Tuesday morning.

“It will automatically be re-registered,” Ford said in response to a question about a surge in expired plates on Ontario roads.

The Ford government previously scrapped fees associated with the annual registration of licence plates in 2022.

When asked when this will take effect, Ford could not provide specifics but noted that it will happen “extremely soon.”

More to come...