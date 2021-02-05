Ontario economy reopening details coming next week: Labour minister
Muhammad Junayed, centre back, gets instructions for being tested for COVID-19 from a health care worker at a pop-up testing centre at the Islamic Institute of Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Friday, May 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 5, 2021 12:02PM EST
TORONTO - Ontario's labour minister says Premier Doug Ford will announce details on reopening the province's economy next week.
Monte McNaughton did not provide further specifics, but his comments come as the province's current state of emergency is set to expire on Tuesday.
Ford and his cabinet are meeting today to discuss the government's options surrounding the emergency order.
Ontario's Solicitor General's office says no decisions have been made regarding whether to end or extend the emergency order.
A provincial lockdown was imposed in late December and was followed by the state of emergency and a stay-at-home order that took effect Jan. 14 as COVID-19 rates surged.
Cases have since declined, although public health officials have said the spread of more contagious variants of COVID-19 are a concern.