

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario's labour minister says Premier Doug Ford will announce details on reopening the province's economy next week.

Monte McNaughton did not provide further specifics, but his comments come as the province's current state of emergency is set to expire on Tuesday.

Ford and his cabinet are meeting today to discuss the government's options surrounding the emergency order.

Ontario's Solicitor General's office says no decisions have been made regarding whether to end or extend the emergency order.

A provincial lockdown was imposed in late December and was followed by the state of emergency and a stay-at-home order that took effect Jan. 14 as COVID-19 rates surged.

Cases have since declined, although public health officials have said the spread of more contagious variants of COVID-19 are a concern.