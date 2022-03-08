Education Minister Stephen Lecce is refusing to say whether Ontario parents stand to lose out on retroactive rebates of thousands of dollars should the province fail to reach a child-care deal with the Trudeau government by the end of the fiscal year on March 31.

The federal government has offered Ontario $10.2 billion in funding to reduce the average cost of child care by 50 per cent by the end of 2022 en route to lowering it further to $10 a day by 2026.

But the Ford government has failed to reach a deal with the feds to date, leaving Ontario as the only province which has not signed onto the $30 billion accord.

Meanwhile, parents in five other province and territories with deals are already realizing significant savings.

During a news conference on Tuesday morning Lecce was asked multiple times whether the window was closing for parents to receive rebates for a portion of fees paid since Jan. 1, as has been the case in a number of other jurisdictions.

Lecce did say that parents will see savings of 50 per cent in the first year of any agreement. But he did not say whether the end of the fiscal year later this month represents a deadline of sorts for rebating a portion of the fees parents have paid so far this winter.

His comments come after federal minister of families, children and social development Karina Gould told the Empire Club of Canada last week that Ontario was “running against the clock” to get a deal done prior to the end of the fiscal year.

“We've made clear to the federal government our requests and we're working constructively with them to expeditiously land a deal that will provide savings in the immediate term, including a 50 per cent reduction in the first year, as all agreements have done. That will be the case in Ontario,” Lecce insisted on Tuesday.

So far many provinces have already begun putting the federal money towards reducing child-care fees, with a number of them slated to issue retroactive rebates to parents in the coming weeks.

As an example, Saskatchewan reduced feeds by 50 per cent as of November and also plans to issue parents rebate cheques retroactive to last July. In Nova Scotia fees were cut by 25 per cent retroactive to Jan 1 with parents able to either receive a credit or a rebate as of April. The province is also planning to reduce fees by another 25 per cent by the end of 2022.

Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca has also promised that parents will receive a rebate averaging $2,750 per child should his party form government after the June 2 election.

Speaking with reporters, Lecce said that his government remains committed to getting a deal done “as soon as possible so that we can provide certainty and savings to Ontario families.”

However, he said that the province needs “more investment” to eventually lower the cost of child care to an average of $10 a day.

“The long-standing position of the province is that we need flexibility and more investment to get to $10 (a day),” he said. “We want to get to $10, we need to get to $10 so that we can retain the same affordable options in this province that those east and west will as well.”

Federal minister says Ontario still hasn’t submitted action plan

Gould said last week that Ontario has still not submitted an “action plan” on how it would disperse the federal funding, which has in turn slowed the pace of negotiations.

She said that while it is still possible for a deal to get done before the end of the fiscal year time is running out.

“I think that there are a lot of parents for whom having this kind of certainty in terms of what their daycare fees will be will be really important for them,” she said. “Because it's $10.2 billion that is Ontario's fair share. It's their allocation from the federal funding and that is a significant amount of money that will go a long way to helping parents with the high costs of daycare in this province.”

Lecce was asked about whether the province has submitted its action plan to the feds on Tuesday and said that the government has “sent all the technical details” to make the case that “we need more investment to reach $10 a day.”

“All documents, all details, all plans requested by the federal government are with them,” he said.

At an unrelated briefing earlier in the day, Ministry of Education officials were asked twice to comment on whether they are preparing a mechanism to remit refunds to parents ahead of an expected deal but refused to comment.