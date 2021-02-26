Education minister Stephen Lecce is set to make an announcement Friday morning from Queen’s Park.

Lecce will be joined by Hamilton-area MPP Donna Skelly, parliamentary assistant to the minister of economic development, job creation and trade.

The announcement comes after students in Toronto, Peel Region and York Region returned to school last week.

The COVID-19 hot spots were the last across the province to resume in-person learning.

On Wednesday, Toronto Public Health reported that eight schools in Toronto have at least one COVID-19 case that has screened positive for a variant of concern.

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said she expects the city will see more cases of the highly-contagious COVID-19 variants circulating in its schools.

On Thursday, the province reported 70 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students in Ontario.

Eighteen of the 4,828 public schools in the province are now closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

CP24.com will broadcast Lecce’s announcement live at 9:30 a.m.