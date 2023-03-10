Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce will make an announcement late Friday morning.

The news conference will be streamed live at 11 a.m. on CTVNewsToronto.ca and on the CTV News app.

Lecce will be joined in Mississauga by Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity Charmaine Williams.

The announcement comes as seven schools face online threats across the Greater Toronto Area. Two teens have been charged with uttering threats and a third was charged with possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes in unrelated incidents.