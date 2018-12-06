Ontario environment minister to meet with federal counterpart in Toronto
Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna holds a press conference to discuss the tabling of the fall 2018 reports of the Environment Commissioner on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. McKenna says the federal government plans to disburse money from a climate fund directly to Ontario institutions and business after the provincial government cancelled its climate program. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 6, 2018 5:19AM EST
TORONTO -- The federal environment minister is set to meet with her Ontario counterpart in Toronto today where they are expected to discuss the province's new plan to address climate change.
The Progressive Conservative government's plan, unveiled last week, replaces the cap-and-trade system brought in by the previous Liberal regime and does not put a price on carbon.
The new plan will use taxpayer dollars to spur private investment in clean technologies and create performance standards for large emitters.
Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna has urged Ontario to enact a carbon pricing plan, a federal requirement that Premier Doug Ford has consistently pushed back on.
Ontario has launched a legal challenge of Ottawa's plan to impose a carbon tax on provinces that don't have their own carbon pricing systems.
In addition to meeting with provincial Environment Minister Rod Phillips today, McKenna will also be delivering a speech in Toronto this afternoon.