

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The federal environment minister is set to meet with her Ontario counterpart in Toronto today where they are expected to discuss the province's new plan to address climate change.

The Progressive Conservative government's plan, unveiled last week, replaces the cap-and-trade system brought in by the previous Liberal regime and does not put a price on carbon.

The new plan will use taxpayer dollars to spur private investment in clean technologies and create performance standards for large emitters.

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna has urged Ontario to enact a carbon pricing plan, a federal requirement that Premier Doug Ford has consistently pushed back on.

Ontario has launched a legal challenge of Ottawa's plan to impose a carbon tax on provinces that don't have their own carbon pricing systems.

In addition to meeting with provincial Environment Minister Rod Phillips today, McKenna will also be delivering a speech in Toronto this afternoon.