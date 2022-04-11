

The Canadian Press





Ontario is expanding eligibility for COVID-19 PCR testing and antiviral treatments.

The province says anyone 70 and older, people 60 and older with fewer than three doses of a COVID-19, and people 18 and older with fewer than three vaccine doses and at least one risk factor such as a chronic medical condition can now be tested and assessed for treatment.

Since January, the guidelines for access to the antiviral treatment Paxlovid has been limited to immunocompromised adults, unvaccinated people aged 60 and over, and unvaccinated people aged 50 and over if they are First Nation, Inuit or Metis individuals or have one or more risk factors.

Those people could previously get PCR testing.

Access to Paxlovid has largely been limited to clinical assessment centres and primary care providers, but the province says participating pharmacies will start dispensing Paxlovid this week.

A positive result for COVID-19 on a PCR or rapid test is required to be assessed for antiviral treatment, and it must be started within five days of symptom onset.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2022.