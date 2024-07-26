

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario is doubling the number of children eligible for vaccination against a virus that can make young kids very sick.

The province says infants and high-risk children up to two years old will have access to new immunization to protect against respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Pregnant women will also be able to be inoculated with a different vaccine to provide protection to newborns.

In late 2022, Ontario's four main pediatric hospitals became overwhelmed with really sick young children, a situation that forced them to cancel surgeries and redeploy staff to intensive care units and emergency departments.

RSV was particularly bad that year, as was the flu along with a surge of COVID-19.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says the changes should better protect young children from severe outcomes.