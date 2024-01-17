The Ontario government will be allowing even more private clinics to perform surgical and diagnostic procedures in an effort to reduce wait times.

The announcement, made Wednesday by Health Minister Sylvia Jones, expands on legislation passed in May that allows private for-profit and not-for –profit clinics to conduct surgeries covered under the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP). The procedures covered include cataract surgeries, MRI and CT scans, minimally invasive gynecological surgeries, and knee and hip replacements.

Jones said that more than 900 community surgical and diagnostic centres are operating in Ontario to date.

Beginning in spring 2024, the government will allow more centres to conduct these surgeries. Jones said this will allow for additional MRI and CT scans, GI endoscopies and orthopedic surgeries to be completed.

Jones did not say how many more clinics will be licenced to perform these surgeries.

"We will continue to monitor where the highest wait times for diagnostic or surgery is to make sure that as we plan out the expansion, we are,very laser focussed on making sure that we get the services in the communities that have the highest wait times and have the highest need," she told reporters.

The minister also named Accreditation Canada as the inspecting body responsible for ensuring quality and safety standards.

Previously the government had said the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario and the College of Midwives of Ontario would act as inspecting bodies for the program.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.