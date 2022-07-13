Ontario will allow all adults under 60 to access fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses starting Thursday, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore says.

Anyone can receive a fourth dose provided five months have passed from their last shot and their last COVID-19 infection was at least three months ago.

Eligibility previously included residents of congregate care, people diagnosed with a select grouping of immune-suppressive conditions, Indigenous people and anyone 60+.

Ontario opened up third dose eligibility to all adults nearly seven months ago.

Ontario’s epidemiologists are split about the value of offering a fourth dose now versus waiting until the fall, when federal health officials expect the country will face another wave of COVID-19 transmission.

But Ontario and the rest of the nation is already facing a wave this summer driven by the BA.5 subvariant of coronavirus.

Moore says this wave will likely peak in the next “two weeks.”

