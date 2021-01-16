Ontario has announced it is extending nearly all emergency orders under the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA) for an additional 30 days.

The government made the announcement on Saturday morning, saying the extension of most orders under the ROA will help to "preserve our health care capacity and protect Ontarians until everyone can be vaccinated."

The orders under the ROA, which were set to expire on Jan. 20, have been extended until Feb. 19.

"Extending these orders ensures the necessary tools remain in place to help respond to the disturbing increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths, and provide safeguards for Ontarians, especially our vulnerable populations," Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said in a statement.

Orders under the ROA include the province's ability to implement rules on public gatherings, business closures and managing outbreaks in hospitals or long-term care homes. The ROA must be extended every 30 days.

The extension of the emergency orders does not change the length of the stay-at-home order, which went into effect on Thursday at 12:01 a.m. The stay-at-home order is part of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, which came into effect on Tuesday.

The stay-at-home order requires people by law to stay home unless an outing is deemed essential. Individuals who are caught ignoring the stay-at-home order could face a fine and potentially up to a year in jail.

The full list of orders being extended by the Ontario government can be found here.