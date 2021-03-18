The Ford government is extending temporary wage enhancements for select personal support workers across the province as Ontario enters a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the government announced that the temporary wage enhancements of an extra $2 or $3 per hour on top of regular pay will continue for personal support workers (PSWs) and direct workers in publicly funded home and community care, long-term care, public hospitals, and social services sectors.

"Our government values personal support workers and direct support workers for the critical role they play in providing care for our most vulnerable patients and the sacrifices they are making during the COVID-19 pandemic," Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a press release.

"These frontline health care heroes are determined, caring and compassionate professionals and these wage enhancements are recognition of the extraordinary work they do each and every day."

PSWs who work for publicly funded long-term care homes, community homes and children and social services are eligible to receive an extra $3 per hour, while PSWs in public hospitals are eligible for an extra $2 per hour.

The bonus pay will continue until at least June 30.

Ontario started providing the temporary wages on Oct. 1, 2020 during the second wave of the global pandemic due to the tireless efforts of PSWs and other staff combating deadly outbreaks of the disease in long-term care and retirement homes.

The pandemic was declared more than a year ago by the World Health Organization.

To date, 3,888 long-term care home residents have died due to COVID-19 infection in Ontario, representing 54 per cent of the 7,202 virus-related deaths in the province.

Ten healthcare workers in long-term care homes have also died from the disease.

The government says more than 158,000 personal support workers have received the wage enhancements since the incentive began.

“Extending this targeted investment will help our most vulnerable by enabling us to continue recognizing our support workers and the incredible contributions they have made throughout the pandemic across all of our sectors,” Minister of Children, Community and Social Services Todd Smith said in a statement.

The government says the wage enhancement will be reviewed on a regular basis to inform next steps after it expires.