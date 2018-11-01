

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





TORONTO - Ontario's Progressive Conservative government will deliver an update on the state of the province's finances later this month.

Finance Minister Vic Fedeli says the Fall Economic Statement will be released on Nov. 15.

He did not detail specific measures that will be included in the statement, but says the government does not plan to use one-time revenue to balance the province's budget.

The Progressive Conservatives, who were elected in June, have said the previous Liberal government left behind a $15 billion deficit.

The economic statement is delivered annually by the finance minister to provide an update on the state of the province's books.

In 2017, the Liberal government used the fiscal update to cut taxes for small businesses in an effort to offset increases to minimum wage.