An Ontario family says they are ‘reeling’ from the devastating tragedy of losing their three-month-old child and parents visiting from India in a wrong-way crash on Highway 401 last Monday.

In a statement released on behalf of the family by the Special Investigations Unit on Sunday, the parents wrote that they lost "three of the most precious people" in their lives.

“We are at a complete loss of words to describe the agony and vacuum in our hearts knowing we can never hold our child Aditya Vivaan, who gave us so many precious memories in such a short time."

