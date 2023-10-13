An Ontario family says they were scammed out of nearly $3,500 after trying to rent a cottage through Facebook Marketplace.

A family from St. Catharines, Ont. wanted to rent a cottage toward the end of the summer and thought they found the perfect spot near Georgian Bay.

"My kids noticed this guy on Facebook Marketplace. He had a contract, he had a profile, we checked, and everything seemed legit," Ken Koroll told CTV News Toronto.

Koroll said they paid $3,480 in advance, sending the money by e-transfer, but they were surprised when they arrived.

"We ended up packing up everything. We had a little boat and our granddaughter, and everybody was in three vehicles, but when we got there, we found out it wasn't for rent," Koroll said.

Koroll realized they had been scammed after calling the person who listed the cottage for rent.

"My daughter tried to call him back, and then the number was no longer in service -- she had been blocked," said Koroll. "We went and knocked on the neighbour's door, and they said someone had been scammed the week before just like us."

Koroll contacted Facebook Marketplace about what happened but said no one replied. CTV News Toronto reached out to Meta, Facebook Marketplace's parent company, but did not hear a response.

Social media experts caution against sending money to anyone through Facebook Marketplace unless you can try to meet the person you are dealing with first.

"Are they willing to take a deposit instead of the entire amount in full? Is there a way of getting to the property or visiting the property if it's not too far away?" said Janita Pannu, a digital marketing expert with OPIIA, Inc.

Following similar complaints, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) issued a warning that said don't send money by direct deposit or e-transfer and view the property in person with the owner present or deal with a reputable business specializing in cottage rentals.

The OPP also said to search online to find reviews from past customers and meet in a public place to exchange funds.

Koroll said Meta should crack down on fraudulent ads on its platform to prevent others from being scammed.

"We save all year for a cottage, and it's very frustrating when this happens. We've talked to the OPP, but Facebook isn't giving us the time of day," said Koroll

The demand for cottage rentals in Ontario is very high, and you typically need to book months in advance. According to some cottage rental websites, the ideal time to look for a cottage for next summer is between December and February.