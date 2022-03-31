

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario's finance minister says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Peter Bethlenfalvy says he took a rapid test today after experiencing minor symptoms.

Bethlenfalvy says he will be following all public health guidelines and will be working from home.

The minister joined Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark and Government and Consumer Services Minister Ross Romano at a press conference at the legislature Wednesday.

Ontario's COVID-19 metrics have been rising in recent days, including hospitalizations.

Access to PCR testing is limited, meaning daily new cases don't provide a full picture, but wastewater testing shows rising COVID-19 activity in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2022.