The Ontario Fire Marshal will be launching an investigation after a four-alarm blaze occurred at a mixed-used building in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood overnight.

Fire crews responded to the blaze at a commercial and residential building at 615 College Street, near Clinton Street, shortly before 1 a.m on Friday.

The three-storey building has a restaurant on the ground floor and apartments on the upper floors.

Toronto fire says crews were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the building and through the roof.

The fire escalated to a four-alarm situation and between 100 and 120 firefighters, and 30 trucks attended the scene at the peak of the blaze.

Crews were able to gain control of the fire at around 3 a.m.

No injuries to occupants or fire fighters were reported.

Toronto fire says crews attacked the blaze from all angles, and that primary and secondary searches were clear.

“Thank you to our Toronto Fire crews for their hard work in battling the challenging 4th alarm fire on College street. Most importantly, there are no reported injuries. The investigation into the origin, cause and circumstances of the fire will commence today,” Fire Chief Matthew Pegg tweeted Friday morning.

The Ontario Fire Marshal and Toronto fire investigators will be launching an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

Toronto fire says they are working to rehouse the occupants temporarily.

Crews remain on scene to ensure there are no hot spots.