Ontario gas prices set to climb 13 cents over next two days: analyst
A man fills up his truck with gas in Toronto, on Monday, April 1, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)
Published Tuesday, October 25, 2022 7:00PM EDT
Drivers in much of southern Ontario will want to fill up tonight before gas prices rise over the next two days.
Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told CP24 Tuesday evening that he expects to see a six-cent-jump to 166.9 cents a litre overnight.
Prices will rise again on Thursday to 173.9 cents a litre -- marking an increase of seven cents, according to McTeague.
The last time gas prices in Ontario were that high was on Aug. 12 when they were just shy of 175 cents a litre.