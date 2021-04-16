The Ontario government is giving police temporary powers to enforce its stay-at-home order and allowing them to stop individuals and vehicles and ask their reasons for leaving their homes.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones made the announcement Friday afternoon as part of the new measures introduced by Premier Doug Ford's government to stop the further spread of COVID-19.

"We have made the deliberate decision to temporarily enhance police officers' authority for the duration of the stay-at-home order. Moving forward, police will have the authority to require any individual who is not in a place of residence to first provide the purpose for not being at home and provide their home address," Jones said.

"Police will also have the authority to stop a vehicle to inquire about an individual's reason for leaving their residence."

It will come into effect as of Saturday, Apr. 17.

Jones said the decision was made as some people continue to leave their residences for non-essential reasons. She added the government needs to take action to address non-compliance.

"I cannot stress this enough. It is imperative that everyone limit their trips outside of the home to permitted purposes only, such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, medical appointments, outdoor exercise, or for work, that cannot be done remotely," she said.

Those who will not comply will be issued a ticket, Jones said. The province has not provided further details on possible fines, but she said under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, penalties for non-compliance are set at a minimum of $750.

In a tweet, the Ontario Provincial Police said it will be enforcing the new measures, but did not share any specific details enforcement.

“Law enforcement now has the ability to ask anyone outside their residence, including motorists, to indicate their purpose for leaving home and provide their address,” OPP tweeted.

OPP will be enforcing new measures to limit transmission of COVID-19 virus and variants. Strict measures at provincial borders and limitations on outdoor recreational activity. More at https://t.co/0RfUBPVTkY #StayHome #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/3XxuRMATqO — Ontario Provincial Police (@OPP_News) April 16, 2021

In response to the announcement, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association slammed the Ford government and said they are "risking a rash of racial profiling and overboard police powers."

"Back-of-the-envelope government responses to pandemic volatility will face constitutional roadblocks. A hodge-podge of pandemic restrictions cannot be policed like this because overzealous enforcers overshoot the mark, based on Canada's 1st Wave experience," executive director Michael Bryant said in a statement.

"Random police stops during COVID are unconstitutional, presuming those outdoors or driving to be guilty -- unlike anti-DUI RIDE program, which are indiscriminate, stopping everyone in a single location, rather than random stops, and are based on heaps of evidence of DUIs."

The Ontario government also announced that travellers from Manitoba and Quebec will be barred from entering Ontario as of Monday, Apr. 19, at 12:01 a.m. unless it is for an essential purpose, the province declared Friday.

"Should an individual not have a valid reason to enter Ontario, they will return back. These are tough but necessary measures to help us overcome this health crisis. We all want to get back to normal," Jones said.

In a statement, NDP Leader Andrea Horwarth said Ford is playing the “blame game” by focusing on increased enforcement.

“Making this all about punishment and enforcement is the ultimate way for Ford to blame Ontarians,” said Horwath.

“The vast majority of people are following the rules and public health advice. But busses are packed with essential workplaces. People feeling under the weather have to go in to work because they don’t have paid sick days. Employers are continuing non-essential functions because Ford allows them to.”

Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca called the expanded police powers a "dangerous attack" on racialized Ontarians.

"I can't believe (Ford) is calling carding a public health measure while refusing paid sick days," Del Duca tweeted.