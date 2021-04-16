Ontario announced Friday that police will have the power to stop vehicles and individuals and ask why they left their homes as part of the new measures introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“We have made the deliberate decision to temporarily enhance police officers authority for the duration of the stay at home order. Moving forward, police will have the authority to require any individual who is not in a place of residence to first provide the purpose for not being at home and provide their home address,” Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said at a news conference Friday afternoon.

"Police will also have the authority to stop a vehicle to inquire about an individual’s reason for leaving their residence."

Jones said the decision was made as some people continue to leave their residences for non-essential reason. She added the government needs to take action to address non-compliance.

“I cannot stress this enough. It is imperative that everyone limit their trips outside of the home to permitted purposes only, such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, medical appointments, outdoor exercise, or for work, that cannot be done remotely.”

In response to the announcement, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association said the government is “risking a rash of racial profiling and overboard police powers.”

“Back-of-the-envelope government responses to pandemic volatility will face constitutional roadblocks. A hodge-podge of pandemic restrictions cannot be policed like this because overzealous enforcers overshoot the mark, based on Canada’s 1st Wave experience,” executive director Michael Bryant said in a statement.

“Random police stops during COVID are unconstitutional, presuming those outdoors or driving to be guilty -- unlike anti-DUI RIDE program, which are indiscriminate, stopping everyone in a single location, rather than random stops, and are based on heaps of evidence of DUIs.”

The province also announced that the stay-at-home order will be extended for two more weeks after the Ontario science table released new COVID-19 projections.

