The provincial government is pledging $2 million in funding to assist those impacted by a devastating explosion in Beirut that left at least 160 people dead and thousands of others injured.

The province confirmed Tuesday that the money will be provided to the Canadian Red Cross through the International Disaster Relief Program to assist families impacted by the blast, which occurred on Aug. 4.

"My heart breaks for the victims and the families affected by this terrible tragedy in Beirut," Premier Ford said in a written release sent out Tuesday.

"Along with Ontario's Lebanese community, we stand with the people of Lebanon in this time of grief."

A fire that ignited a 2,750-ton stockpile of ammonium nitrate at a portside facility is believed to be responsible for the explosion last week.

The deadly blast has sparked widespread protests in Lebanon's capital, with demonstrators expressing outrage over the government's failure to put proper safeguards in place while storing the dangerous material at a warehouse in Beirut for the past seven years.

The protests have prompted the Prime Minister of Lebanon and his cabinet to resign in the wake of the tragedy.

The funding from the province comes after the Canadian government promised to provide $5 million in relief to Lebanon.

-With files from The Associated Press