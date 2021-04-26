The Ford government is reviewing new research that suggests that it could save hundreds of lives by diverting more vaccines to hot spot communities and expects to make a final decision “very shortly,” Health Minister Christine Elliott says.

Ontario’s Science Advisory Table published new research last week exploring the impact of immediately diverting half of the province’s vaccine supply to the 74 neighbourhoods with the highest incidence of COVID-19 infections rather than 25 per cent of its supply to a longer list of 114 hot spot neighbourhoods, which is the province’s current policy.

The research says that such a change would likely result in 56,000 fewer COVID-10 infections over the next 30 days. That, in turn, would mean 1,731 fewer hospitalizations, 258 fewer ICU admissions and 517 fewer deaths.

Asked about the research at Queen’s Park on Monday, Elliott said that cabinet is taking the recommendation “very seriously” and hopes to make a final determination shortly.

She said that in the past the government would have had reservations about “taking vaccines away from any groups” but she said that an upcoming increase in supply from Pfizer may make the strategy favoured by the Science Advisory Table possible without having to simultaneously reduce supply to other neighbourhoods.

“We have been limited up until now in the supply of vaccines but starting next week we will be receiving much higher levels of doses from Pfizer. We don’t want to take vaccines away from any groups right now if we were to go to 50 per cent. But starting next week should we decide to move forward with that we would have a much larger allocation of vaccines to be able to put into those hotspots areas,” she said.

The research from the Science Advisory Table says that if Ontario diverted half of all doses to the hot spot neighbourhoods, it could essentially complete vaccinations in those communities within 25 days.

It says that doing so will not only provide “more direct protection to Ontario’s younger residents and essential workers” but would also afford “substantially more indirect protection to older adults in these hotspots” as well.

“Accelerating the vaccination of essential workers, their families and other residents living in COVID-19 hotspots by immediately reallocating 50% of the next 3 million vaccines to the 20% of neighbourhoods with the highest cumulative incidence of SARS-CoV-2, and vaccinating all residents aged 16 years and above in these neighbourhoods could substantially reduce the overall incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections, COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths in both younger and older Ontarians,” the research states.