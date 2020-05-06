The provincial government says it is extending all emergency orders put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, including the closure of non-essential businesses, until at least May 19.

The province confirmed the extension in a news release issued on Wednesday morning.

In response to the pandemic, the Ontario government declared a state of emergency on March 17 under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

A number of emergency orders were subsequently put in place, including the closure of many businesses around the province and a ban on gatherings larger than five people.

The orders were last extended on April 14 and were in effect until May 12. The province has now extended the orders by another week.

The province also announced Wednesday that it would be extending hydro rate relief for families, farms, and small businesses.

Time-of-use electricity rates will be billed at the lowest price, often referred to as the off-peak price, until May 31.

"During this extraordinary period, many people are struggling to pay the bills as they do the right thing by staying at home, as well as our farmers and those whose businesses have closed or suffered reduced customer traffic," Premier Doug Ford said in a written statement.

"Although we are making progress in our fight against this COVID-19 outbreak, we are not out of the woods yet. The extension of this electricity rate relief will leave more money in people's pockets until businesses can start to reopen and people can get back to work."

The province has released a framework for reopening Ontario in three separate stages and on Monday, permitted some seasonal businesses to begin preparing to open, including golf courses and marinas.

Garden centres were also given the green light to reopen on Mondare however, they are currently only permitted to provide customers with curbside pickup and delivery.

Earlier this week, Ford indicated that the province is getting "close" to reopening parks and retail stores for curbside pickup.