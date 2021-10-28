The Ontario government will begin allowing large-scale organized events outdoors immediately, paving the way for full capacity Remembrance Day ceremonies and Santa Claus parades in the coming weeks.

The regulatory amendments, which were approved on Wednesday, effectively lift the capacity limits for all organized public events held outdoors so long as attendees wear masks when a physical distance of two metres cannot be kept.

The amendments also remove the outdoor capacity limits in the handful of sectors where they had remained.

That means that ski hills and other outdoor recreational amenities can operate without capacity limits, as can festivals and the outdoor areas of fairs and rural exhibitions. Proof-of-vaccination will continue to be required in outdoor settings where the capacity is 20,000 or more.

Outdoor social gatherings will also continue to be capped at 100 people for the time being.

The changes come after the Ford government lifted indoor capacity limits for most settings where proof-of-vaccination is required on Mondays, including bars, restaurants and gyms.

The Ford government has also indicated that it plans to lift all remaining public health requirements by the end of March, including the mandatory masking order.

At this point it remains unclear whether the regulatory changes will resulted in a slew of major events this winter.

Organizers of the Toronto Santa Claus Parade recently announced that the event would be broadcast-only for the second year in a row, in part because many of the children who typically attend the event cannot yet be vaccinated.

We are disappointed and I'm sure there are many members of the public who are disappointed," Clay Charters, the president and chief executive officer of the parade, told CP24 last week. "We've been looking forward to returning to the street. We continue to look forward to returning to the street, and we know that we'll be back on the streets celebrating the holidays with Torontonians in 2022.”