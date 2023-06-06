The Ontario government has passed a bill that will dissolve the Region of Peel by 2025.

The legislation—dubbed Bill 112 or the Hazel McCallion Act—passed its third reading at Queen’s Park on Tuesday early afternoon.

It will become law once it receives Royal Assent, which will likely occur later this week.

The Hazel McCallion Act was first proposed on May 18 and was fast-tracked through the legislature, skipping a public consultation stage that would have seen a third reading vote likely deferred to the fall session.

The bill effectively carves the way for Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon to become single-tier cities, independent of regional governance.

A transition board of up to five members will be formed to help deal with issues such as finance, governance and shared core services. No timeline has been provided by the government so far as to when this board will be formed.

The board will also oversee financial decisions of all three municipalities, although it is currently unclear how much power they will have to interfere in city decision-making.

The board’s recommendations are expected next summer or fall, with the dissolution of Peel expected on Jan. 1, 2025.

This is a developing news story. More to come.