

Codi Wilson and Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Although the exact arrangements are unclear, the Ontario government says it has a backup plan for the delivery of recreational marijuana if a Canada Post strike goes into effect next week.

Minister of Finance Vic Fedeli said the province will be able to properly fill orders made through the Ontario Cannabis Store’s website if the Canadian Union of Postal Workers proceeds with rotating strikes.

If agreements are not reached with the Urban Post Operations and Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers bargaining units then about 50,000 Canada Post employees could walk off the job as early as Monday.

A strike notice was issued by the union representing the thousands of workers after the nearly year-long talks stalled with the two sides fairly far apart.

When asked what the plan would look like, Fedeli noted there is “no sense” in providing details for something that might not take place.

Meanwhile, the province’s online cannabis store has delayed deliveries to customers since its launch on Wednesday at midnight.

The site initially promised to deliver products within three days but a message now alerts customers that their orders could take up to five days to be delivered.

“The response to cannabis legalization has resulted in a high volume of orders,” the message reads. “Please expect your orders to be delivered within one to five business days. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

A spokesperson for the Ontario Cannabis Store told CP24 Thursday that they are happy with how the site is performing and called the delay an “unfortunately side effect” of the high number of orders they have been processing.

Shopify Inc. reported that Canadian online cannabis stores powered by Shopify Inc. software processed more than 100 orders per minute in the first 12 hours of legalization.

Speaking at Queen’s Park on Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford said Ontario’s site saw more than 38,000 orders following the launch.

-With files from The Canadian Press