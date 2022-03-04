

The Canadian Press





Two post-secondary institutions in northern Ontario will soon become independent universities with degree-granting authority.

The province says the Northern Ontario School of Medicine University and Universite de Hearst will be established as standalone, independent institutions as of April 1.

The government says the universities will have independent governance and administration, giving them flexibility to expand on their existing degree programs and explore offering more programs in communities across northern Ontario.

Minister of Colleges and Universities Jill Dunlop says the government recognizes that northern institutions are "essential" to ensuring that there is a skilled workforce in the north of the province.

NOSM University offers medical training, while Universite de Hearst offers French-language education.

Previously, NOSM was affiliated with Laurentian University and Lakehead University, while Hearst was an affiliate of Laurentian University.