

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The provincial government says it will introduce legislation on Thursday to upload responsibility for several major transit expansion projects in Toronto.

The legislation is the first phase of a planned upload of Toronto’s subway system to provincial control. It would make the province responsible for new subway construction projects, including the downtown relief line (dubbed the Ontario Line by the province), the Scarborough subway extension of Line 2, the Yonge-north subway extension and the Eglinton-West LRT project.

The Ontario government has said that uploading Toronto’s subway system will allow new subway infrastructure to be built more quickly because the province is able to amortize costs over long periods and fast-track permits to move utilities.

The city and the province have been in ongoing talks about uploading the TTC’s subway infrastructure to provincial control.

Last month, the provincial government announced its vision for transit expansion in Toronto and said it would proceed with the subway upload in two parts, taking control over new builds in the spring and then continuing discussions with the city about how to proceed with the upload of existing subway infrastructure.

The upload of existing subway infrastructure is expected to happen sometime in 2020.

Minister of Transportation Jeff Urek said in a release Wednesday that in addition to uploading responsibility for news subway builds, the Getting Ontario Moving Act will include unspecified measures to “help keep Ontario's roads among the safest in North America.”