The Ford government has announced that it will be permanently removing the tolls from two Durham Region highways as of April.

Highways 412 and 418 are currently the only provincially-owned north-south highways that are tolled.

But during a press conference on Friday afternoon, Premier Doug Ford announced that the tolls are being eliminated for both highways as of April 5.

The move comes on the heels of a number of Durham Region mayors writing a letter to the province in December, urging it to scrap the tolls.

“Getting rid of these tolls will bring real tangible relief to the people and surrounding regions. It will cut costs for families and provide more travel options for residents, helping reduce gridlock on local roads all across Durham Region,” Ford said.

Highways 412 and 418 were built under the previous Liberal government as part of the Highway 407 east extension.

The highways are both approximately nine kilometres long and link Highway 401 with Highway 407, in the vicinity of Whitby.

Ford had promised to scrap the tolls along both highways during the 2018 election campaign but is only doing so now, months ahead of the next provincial election.

Asked about the delay during Friday’s news conference, Ford said that “some things don’t happen overnight” but insisted that he is fulfilling the campaign promise.

“At the end of the day, these tools are gone and people are going to be able to hop on Hwy. 412 or Hwy. 418 and get from Point A to Point B in a lot quicker fashion, they're going to be able to get home a lot quicker,” he said.

During peak periods, drivers utilizing Highways 412 and 418 pay tolls ranging from 29.87 cents per kilometer to 88.59 cents per kilometer, depending on their vehicle size.

The Ontario government had previously frozen the tolls on both highways through May, 2023.

At this point it is unclear how much revenue Queen’s Park will forgo as a result of the change.