

Paola Loriggio and Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The chair of Canada's largest school board says the Ontario government needs to spell out the differences between its newly released interim sex-ed curriculum and the document it is replacing.

Robin Pilkey, chair of the Toronto District School Board, says the interim curriculum doesn't clearly address what teachers can and cannot teach when classes resume in less than two weeks.

She says board staff are currently combing through the new document and the now-repealed modernized version put in place by the former Liberal government in 2015 to figure out how they differ -- but notes the province had months to provide that information.

The Ontario government issued the interim curriculum Wednesday, warning that teachers who use the scrapped 2015 version would face consequences and inviting parents to anonymously report potential breaches to the province.

The government also said it is launching a website where parents can file such complaints, which critics have described as a "snitch line."

Pilkey says the board already has a mechanism to address parents' concerns, which focuses on resolving the issue constructively, and says the government's proposed system is unlikely to bring the same results.