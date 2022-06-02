

The Canadian Press





The Ontario Green Party has failed to capture the riding they saw as their best hope at winning a second seat.

Leader Mike Schreiner has retained his Guelph riding while the Progressive Conservatives retook Parry Sound-Muskoka.

Polling suggested the Greens and the PCs were in a tight race in the central Ontario riding but Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith ultimately took the riding for the Tories.

Schreiner visited Parry Sound-Muskoka a number of times over the course of the campaign.

Schreiner became his party's first and only representative after being elected to the Guelph riding of the Ontario legislature in 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2022.